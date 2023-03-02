‘Still the fight I want’ – Donovan wants to settle Moran grudge

The noise surrounding a possible Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] – Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] meeting has dropped substantially over recent months -but it seems Donovan’s desire to prove himself the real Irish ‘Real Deal’ hasn’t.

The Limerick and Waterford fighter’s verbal sparring last year was more of the doghouse than technical variety, instantly making it a fight the fans wanted to see.

Although, with chatter abating and with both having spring fight dates lined up, hopes of a Munster meeting subsided somewhat.

Also, the fact Moran’s next outing is an extremely intriguing Irish welterweight title with Declan Geraghty, set for his home county and April 8, has moved the spotlight of any Donovan fight.

However, the former underage amateur stand-out says he will be waiting off stage ready to fight once their April bouts are out of the way.

“We can make the Dylan Moran fight for the Irish title if he beats Declan,” Donovan todlIrish-boxing.com.

“I wish the two of them the best, I know Declan is quite a bit lighter but it’s a good fight for both of them. I’ll be waiting on the horizon for Dylan.”

The Irish title does attract the 23-year-old southpaw but it appears settling his Moran grudge appeals more. Rather than call for the winner of the Ring Kings Waterford headline fight, the Top Rank southpaw, who fights on the April 1 Return card, says his sights are set on his Munster rival.

“Dylan is still the fight I want. I want him in the next fight, the fight after, whenever. I’ll fight him tomorrow, the day after, I’ll go down to Waterford and have a scrap with him this minute. He is just in my way and I want to fight him for the Irish title.”

Donovan has also been linked to former amateur rival Kieran Molloy as well as the McKenna brothers, Stevie and Aaron, who are all bigger than him. He says he is open to all domestic challenges and suggests now is the time to get him because he’ll be at a different level once he hits his prime.

“I won’t back down from any challenge. I know how good I am and every fighter who seen me in the gym knows it too. I’m only getting better, I’m only improving. Sometimes I get ahead of myself because I’m not a seasoned man yet. I’m only pushing toward my prime, so if anyone wants to beat me now is your best chance.”