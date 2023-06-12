Still full steam ahead toward title fight despite grudge delay for McKenna

Aaron McKenna [16(8)-0] will have to wait to settle his first boxing grudge but will still have the chance to add another title to his collection when he fights on Sky Sports this weekend.

‘The Silencer’ was set to face Shakiel Thompson on Boxxer’s bill this coming Friday night. It appeared an ideal clash for the Monaghan native, representing a chance to reinject serious momentum into his career via a title win under a degree of spotlight.

English prospect Thompson fought on the same Sky Sports broadcast card as the Monaghan middleweight earlier this year and was keen to let everyone know he wanted a McKenna mash-up, creating a desire to see the fight in the process.

As a result, there was delight when Boxxer made a fight between the pair and disappointment when it emerged over the weekend that Thomspon had pulled out injured.

However, there remains consolation for the younger of the two fighting McKenna brothers as the WBC International middleweight title will be still on the line when he trades leather at the famous York Hall on Friday night.

It suggests a solid opponent has been secured last minute and it means McKenna can at the International strap to the WBC World Youth title he previously won.