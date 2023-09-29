‘Punch Holes in Tetley Tea Bag’ – Stevie McKenna Declares WAR

It will be a case of different level same Stevie McKenna at York Hall this Saturday night.

The Monaghan welter takes on recent British title challenger and former WBO European titlist Darren Tetley in the famous London venue.

The Bradford fighter is by far the best the 26-year-old has signed to face and should provide a real acid test live on Sky Sports.

Indeed, such is the quality and durability of the southpaw, that it’s been suggested, that the most aggressive fighter in Irish boxing, McKenna may have to temper his all-out action style somewhat.

However, ‘The Hitman’ says he isn’t for changing and he will employ the approach that has secured him 12 knockouts – seven of which came in the first round – out of 13 fights.

“I always go in with the intent of getting a knockout and nothing changes for this fight,” two Monaghan boxing talents said before predicting his opponent may be thinking the same.

“Tetley is a come-forward aggressive southpaw so I’m sure at some stage we are going to meet in the middle of the ring. It’s going to be a real barnstormer. Whether he’s fit to handle my physical presence in there or not I don’t know but he should expect a handful.”

Some pushing, shocking and bad words at Friday’s wedding mean McKenna probably wouldn’t be able to remain restrained even if that was the game plan.

“Tetley declared war and I’m going to punch holes in the teabag,” he said.

Tettley has only been stopped by current British champion Samuel Antwi in an English title fight, he’s only lost four of his 26 fights and does represent a next-level move for the exciting puncher.

Thats something McKenna acknowledges and more than welcomes.

“I’m looking forward to it it’s a good test for me,” he comments.

“Darren Tetley is a good game opponent. It’s exactly the fight I’ve been looking for, for a long time. It’s a step up and a fight that will have a lot of eyes on it,” he adds before revealing he wants the steps up to continue.

“I’m 26 now, I’m ready to move to the top. I’m in my prime. I want all the big guys in the division, I want to be in the top 10 in the world and I want to be knocking guys out.”