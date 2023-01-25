Stevie McKenna wants to ‘punish’ ‘cheat’ Conor Benn with a ‘good hiding’

Stevie McKenna [12(11)-0] has put Conor Benn back on top of his hit list.

‘The Hitman’ is determined to punish the Brit for his alleged misdemeanors and let it be known.

The son of British fight legend Nigel Benn was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr in October, but a few days out from fight night, Benn was revealed to have tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Both the fighter and his promoter, Eddie Hearn have professed Benn’s innocence and claim he will be vindicated by a legal report submitted to the World Boxing Council in December.

The older of the two fighting McKenna brothers from Monaghan is taking a no-smoke-without-fire approach to the situation and says he would love to inflict some punishment on the big name.

Speaking online the knockout loving aggressive Hennessy fighter said:

“If this drug cheat @ConorNigel ever gets released from his ban I will give him a good hiding, let him receive his punishment.”

It’s not the first time McKenna called out Benn, speaking previously when calling for the fight, the Smithborough fighter said he’d be too big and strong for the Matchroom fighter.

“He knows, he knows I’m too big too and strong for him. I’d have no problem taking Conor Benn out of there. I’d fight him in the morning. Conor Benn’s really only a wee small super-lightweight. He’s not a 147, he’s very small, I’m too strong and big for him,” he said.

A Benn fight remains unlikely with Hearn suggesting, if the 26-year-old is free to fight in six months, he could go straight into a Eubank fight. The Brit has also been linked to a Manny Pacquiao bout.

After an extremely exciting 2021, 25-year-old, McKenna only managed to get out once last year and will be keen to be active over the coming 12 months.