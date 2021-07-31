Stevie McKenna and Brett McGingty set for September showdowns

Stevie McKenna [8(8)-0] and Brett McGinty [2-0] will return to the ring at the Coventry Skydome on a stacked Channel 5 broadcast, September 10th card.

The Hennessy Sports duo both registered at the same venue in May, McKenna knocking out Damian Haus in a round and McGinty out pointing Dwain Grant.

The wins were the duo’s first of 2021 and their first since they both appeared on the December Channel 5 broadcast show.

Now having registered late May wins the pair are back out in September, despite talks of summer dates.

Monaghan’s McKenna, who got live TV last time out, has caused quite a stir of late, he will be looking for a step up in opponent as he closes in on 10 pro fights.

No doubt the 24-year-old globe trotting spar machine will be looking to continue the KO streak regardless.

The Ricky Hatton trained McGinty will be looking for something inbetween his tough debut foe and the more routine opponent put in front of him in May.

This time the Coventry Skydome Arena will be open to full capacity on Friday 10th September and Hennessy is promising a night of entertainment that they won’t forget.

He said, “This is a real boxing bonanza of a card for the fight fans. After a very tough time that everyone has had, this is a show for the fans where they can come out and enjoy the fights, see the Hennessy Sports stable of champions from Sam, Kaisee, River, the return of Isaac, Shakan on his comeback, and our exciting future of young talents like Stevie, Idris, Brett, Tommy and Michael all showcasing their skills. The breadth of talent across the weight divisions is just incredible and shows the strength of British and Irish boxing as they look to shine on this massive night. There will be real entertaining, fifty-fifty, fights throughout the card to savour so don’t miss this one.”