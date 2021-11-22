Steven Ward to fight Kazakh ‘phenom’ in Kazakhstan

Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)] will take on undefeated Kazakh ‘phenom’ Kamshybek Kunkabayev [3(3)-0] next month.

The ‘Quietman’ travels to Almaty Kazakhstan to fight the two-time World amateur Championship silver medal winner, who has looked impressive in his early pro fights.

The fight was initially scheduled for February 27 of this year but didn’t happen, it’s now been rescheduled for December 11.

It sees Ward look to make a big statement at cruiserweight, and comes after a mandated British title eliminator with Mikael Lawal was twice put off due to injury.

The Kazakh is a two-time World Amateur Championship a silver medalist, securing a podium at both the 2017 and 2019 Championships – and hasn’t looked too bad as a pro. The skilled and powerful operator has been just as dominant since entering the paid ranks, picking up a TKO win over 20-1 opponent Issa Akberbayev in his debut last August, before following that up by becoming the first man to stop Serhiy Radchenko in December. He followed that up with a stoppage win of the then 23-1 Server Emurlaev in just his third fight.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev v @Stevenward_ has been rescheduled



Added bonus that this fight is now for the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title



Fantastic to see the Quiet Man back in action



📆 11th December

📍Almaty, Kazakhstan

11th December
Almaty, Kazakhstan
IFL TV YouTube

Former WBO European light-heavyweight champion Ward successfully won his cruiserweight debut with a victory over Jone Volau in September of 2020, and was also involved in an exhibition bout with strongman Thor Bjornsson. He hasn’t been in the ring since and has seen three fights fall through including a clash with his December opponent this year.