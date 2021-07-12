Steven Donnelly tells Frank Warren he will fight ‘wee p***y’ Caoimhin Agyarko

Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] told Frank Warren he is ready to give Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] a test but wonders if it’s a test the Belfast prospect is willing to sit.

The Rio Olympian hasn’t fought since March of last year and hasn’t been overly active since his debut year in 2018.

The Ultimate Boxxer winner saw a big fight with Frank Warren prospect Troy Williamson set for a BT Sports broadcast card fall through due to the pandemic – and seemed to step back away from the sport again as a result.

There was regular talk of retirement and a period of hang them up hokey cokey but the fighter with somewhat of a love-hate relationship with the sweet science has recently flirted with a comeback.

Indeed, ‘The Donn’ has said he is willing to return against old amateur rival and continual pro verbal sparring partner Agyarko.

Taking on social media, the free agent revealed he was willing to renew acquaintances with ‘Black Thunder’.

The former amateur rivals have never really seen eye to eye and have shared words over the years.

The more recent spat saw Donnelly claim he was offered the chance to fight Agyarko on the proposed Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring bill in the Summer of 2020, only for the Queensbury fighter to claim that wasn’t the case.

Belfast middle Agyarko has been looking for opponents of note and big challenges of late. The Francis Warren guided prospect has revealed former British champions and undefeated 15-0 fighters have rebuffed offers to fight him on BT Sports.

Considering he has rubber-stamped his genuine prospect status with impressive performances over the last 12 months, an inactive Donnelly may appear a step back for the 160lbs fighter.

Although if tempting a name to the ring continues to be an issue his former Ulster Senior Championships rival seems ideal. He would represent the best fighter Agyarko has agreed to face and would certainly bring spotlight to the fight – and thus attention to both fighters.

Speaking previously on the fight Donnelly told Irish-boxing.com:

“He’s not up for it at all. He puts on a front on social media but deep down he’s scared of me and knows I would beat him. Trust me on that one.

“I sparred him in Jordanstown in front of John Conlan and everyone saw the real story.”

Agyarko has also previously discussed the clash saying: “100% I’d take the fight now if it was offered but he needs it more than me. I’m getting paid regardless.”