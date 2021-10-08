Steve Collins Jr comes out of retirement to fight unbeaten prospect

Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-3(2)-1] comes out of retirement to take on an unbeaten prospect next month.

‘The Wolfhound’ takes on Nathan Quarless on at the Olympia in Liverpool on November 26.

Collins hasn’t fought since March of 2020 when he was caught cold and stopped by Australian prospect Cesar Mateo Tapia, who has since gone on to win an Oceania title.

That first-round Dubai-hosted KO defeat came on the back of a last-round stoppage defeat in a BUI title fight with Padraig McCrory at the Félie and prompted Collins to call it a day and enter management.

Speaking at the time he said: “As everyone knows I grew up in boxing and it was a dream come true to make it a career, but as most fighters will tell you, there’s always that fear of ‘what’s next’ when the journey is over and it’s time to hang up your gloves because boxing is not just a job, it’s a life, so I feel incredibly privileged to find a new journey in the industry that is my life and MTK Global are the best in the business,” said Collins.

The BUI Celtic super middleweight and Irish light heavyweight title challenger is now back and it appears he will compete at cruiserweight.

While he hasn’t been active over the last year or so, Collins has always stayed in shape and has continually sparred. The Dubliner is a regular in the Colosseum Gym and has been working with former European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy among others.

Quarless, 26, comes into the fight undefeated in eight but hasn’t fought anything like a fighter with Collins calibre. Indeed, the Dubliner is only the second fighter he has signed to fight that holds a winning record and with that in mind, it looks a winnable return for Collins.

Collins had previously confirmed a Warren Boxing Management fight summer date but the fight against Iain Martel never happened.