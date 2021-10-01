Step Up Ready Jake Hanney Hits Out at Sh!thouse Webb

Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] isn’t happy ‘shithouse’ Stephen Webb [1-1(1)] denied him the chance to register a first derby win this weekend.

The Dubliner ended a two-year ring absence with a stoppage defeat on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain this summer and was looking forward to the chance to scream “I’m back” with a domestic level fight on Celtic Clash 12.

The rumour mill was churning out news he and Belfast Stephen Webb had agreed on terms and would trade leather high up on the lastest Boxing Ireland promotion.

However, Haney claims, Webb backed out.

“Webb didn’t want any of it mate. He’s a shithouse,” he tells Irish-boxing.com quite matter of factly.

‘The Wizard’ now looks set to fight journeyman opposition on a show that has been rocked by opponent issues throughout fight week but is adamant he is ready to step back.

The now Crumlin trained fighter says he is now living the life, has a real gra for boxing again, and is feeling the benefit of back-to-back camps.

“The consistent training has been great for me,” he continues. “It’s something I haven’t done since I was an amateur. I’ve been in the gym since April learning the shots of Phill [Sutcliffe] which has been great.”

Haney has really enjoyed working alongside the likes of WIllo Hayden, Martin Quinn, Cian Doyle and Robert Burke in Crumlin. The Inner City fighter has also been impressed with Sutcliffe and it seems the veteran coach has been impressed with him.

The light welterweight domestic hopeful says the Olympian believes he is ready for a return to noteworthy fights.

“My confidence is back. I’m flying in the gym, the sparring is electric and Phill feels I’m ready for anyone now. It’s just a matter of staying in shape and close to the weight.”

Saturday represents Haney’s first fight in Belfast since he fought Tyrone McKenna in what was deemed a 50-50 at the time.

Nearly 5 years later and the pair’s careers have gone separate ways. Haney never kicked on and McKenna has been involved in some of the most exciting fights in recent Irish boxing history.

“To be honest, sometimes I think back on it,” he says. “I do get a little bit of ‘what might have been’ especially if I had been doing the right things like I am now , but it is what it is and I’m delighted for McKenna, he’s a good lad and done well for himself.”