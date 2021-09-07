Step Up Opponent for Stevie McKenna

Stevie McKenna‘s knockout streak could be in jeopardy this weekend as he faces step-up opposition in Coventry.

Since debuting at light-welterweight in April 2019, McKenna has flattened all eight victims long before the cards were called. Five faltered in the opening session and, with six succumbing to the full 10 count, the evidence suggests savage Stevie carries a real kayo kick rather than just profiting from overly cautious matchmaking.

However, this weekend could prove the real test as the exciting prospect moves away from journeyman opposition to take on an opponent with a winning record for the first time.

Frenchman Moussa Gary [11(3)-2(1)-2] will attempt to call a halt to the rampant rampage on Mick Hennessy’s Chanel 5 broadcast show this weekend.

Gary has more wins to his name than McKenna [8(8)-0] has fights, 11, has only been stopped once in three defeats and certainly represents a step up for the Smithborough smasher.

The 26-year-old hasn’t any noteworthy scalps on his slate but has beaten five fighters with winning records and two of his three defeats have come on the road, one being a disputed majority decision defeat in Switzerland.

On paper, it appears the next level fight the Sheer Sports managed fighter needs [and has called for] as he closes in on 10 fights – Gary looks like he could ask questions yet to be asked of the power puncher.

Donegal’s Brett McGinty also appears on the Sam Eggington topped card.

The Ricky Hatton trained fighter will trade leather with Lithuania’s Lukas Ulys. Having been handed a baptism of fire on his debut it appears the St Johnstone fighter has been handed another learning fight.