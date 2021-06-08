Step up keen Caoimhin Agyarko puts the ball in stablemates court

Not many seem to want to fight him but Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] is open to getting in the ring with any willing middleweight.

The Belfast fighter has had massive trouble securing step-up opponents with some well-known names turning down offers to trade leather with him over the last 12 months.

His destruction of Ernesto Olvera in Telford over the weekend may not help in that regard, but the Frank Warren prospect let it be known he remains willing and is ready for all comers.

Indeed, in a clever move he signalled his openess to fight a number of Queensbury stablemates.

Top of the list would the well-supported Nathan Heaney, who was also victorious on Saturday’s BT Sports broadcast bill, but Agyarko wants that in Belfast, and most surmize it’s not one Frank Warren will want to make as of yet.

“I will fight anyone. I don’t want to go down the British or Commonwealth route. I am an Irish fighter, domestically it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“But if I have to wipe the domestic scene out, I will. You have Nathan Heaney tonight. A good fighter, a big crowd. Bring that to Belfast and it would be madness,” he adss before name dropping recent British title challenger Mark Heffron and recently depodes British champ Denzel Bentley.

“You have Mark Heffron, Denzel Bentley. I am not calling anyone out. They are good fighters, but I am ready for anyone. I am a fighting man.

“I don’t feel there is a middleweight technically better than me. But I have got to get the experience. So a couple more fights and I will be ready for them.”

Reflecting on his ninth career win and his fifth consecutive inside the distance victory, Agyarko added:

“I knew he was dangerous with his swings, but technically I knew he wasn’t at my level.”

“I knew I had to be patient and take my time. I couldn’t take too many risks early, and I had to enjoy it. I took my time.

“We worked on being patient in the gym. I couldn’t go in too fast. I hurt him in the first but my corner told me to take my time and relax. That’s what I did.”

“I have a smart boxing brain, but experience wise they are two or three fights ahead of me.”