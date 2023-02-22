Step up Callum Walsh opponent gives CRINGY but BOLD fight prediction

Leonardo DiStefano [10(9)-1] went all in on the stereotypes as he promised to upset Callum Walsh [5(4)-0] live on UFC Fight Pass next month.

The big punching big talking American based, German-born Spaniard provides step-up opposition for the Cork prospect’s East Coast debut.

The pair will share a ring on the top of a Hollywood Fight Nights bill on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16, in the Agganis Arena, Boston University.

The date, venue and of course the fact he fights Irish opposition inspired the upset-minded middleweight to mention drink, luck and even four-leaf clovers when predicting he will end the hype around the 360 Promotions prospect.

“This is a huge opportunity at this stage in my career because on March 16th in Boston, Walsh will definitely need the luck of the Irish. I hope he brings his four-leaf clovers with him, because I am going to hit him with the force of a hundred drunken Irishmen. March 16th in Boston I will end his short reign.”

Cringy prediction aside DiStefano is more than a decent opponent for the Freddie Roach trained star in the making. He comes to the ring with nine stoppages in 10 wins, has only lost once and is genuinely confident.

Indeed, he called out the Tom Loeffler promoted Dana White fancied Rebel county man, presumably believing he can upset the young prospect and inject some serious momentum into his own career.