Step Closer to Headlining in Belfast – Caoimhin Agyarko Signs New Management Deal

Jonny Stapleton

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] has tasked his new management company with making him a Belfast headliner.

‘Black Thunder’ this afternoon confirmed he was teaming up with STN Sports and will now be managed by Paul Ready.

The Belfast fighter has impressed his way to 9-0 since turning over in 2018. During that time he has forged a reputation as one of Queensbury and BT Sports’ finest prospects.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Queensbury and Frank Warren will still promote the exciting prospect or the signing with STN Sports represents a clean break.

There was rumour the Holy Trinity graduate was trying to get a fight at home once a year clause written into his contract and today’s announcement made regular reference to Belfast and Agyarko headlining.

Ready and the team at Second To None look after the likes of Callum Smith, Kal Yafai, Dalton Smith, Sandy Ryan and Delicious Orie.

Ready was previously a matchmaker for Matchroom, suggesting good contacts to Eddie Hearn and now DAZN, but again there has been no confirmation with regard to the six-time Irish amateur champions Queensbury position.

