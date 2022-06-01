Sport Ireland Ardress and Redress Gabriel Dossen’s funding cut

Sport Ireland and the IABA revealed middleweight European gold medal winner Gabriel Dossen’s funding was cut earlier this year and not just before he jetted out to Armenia – and moved to explain why that was the case.

The Galway fighter was one of the major casualties as the number of Irish fighters funded by Sports Ireland Grants was more than halved going into the Paris Olympic Cycle.

Both the number of fighters funded and the amount allocated dropped significantly this year with €235,000 being shared between just seven fighters. This €103,000 decrease came despite the fact that, across all sports under the carding scheme, Irish athletes will be funded to the tune of €3,080,500 – a €333,500 increase from 2021.

That’s right so if any sponsors wanna help me would kindly appreciate it https://t.co/vSFsZ6lmTz — Gabriel Dossen (@Gabi_Dossen) May 31, 2022

Dossen received €8,000 in 2021 but became an unfunded athlete earlier in 2022. News of the funding breakdown was officially shared in early May just weeks before the Olympic Galway fighter set off for his first senior international tournament, a tournament he won gold at.

Speaking to Extra.ie Sports Sports Ireland addressed claims that the Olympic hopeful and 2019 Senior Champion had his funding just prior to traveling to Armenia where he joined an elite list of European medal winners, stating the 22-year-old’s funding was cut months ago.

They aslo claimed Dossen did not meet the criteria to benefit from the scheme this year or last but received funding as a ‘high potential Paris 2024 athlete’.

A spokesperson told Extra.ie: ‘For 2021, Sport Ireland provided funding under the International Carding Scheme to Gabriel Dossen.

‘Gabriel did not meet the performance criteria at the time of application, however Sport Ireland engaged with the IABA’s Performance Director who sought additional support for this athlete.

‘Gabriel was awarded €8,000 in funding as a “high potential Paris 2024 athlete”.

‘For 2022, Gabriel Dossen did not achieve performance criteria in the year previous under the International Carding Scheme.

‘Sport Ireland did not receive an application from the IABA to consider funding to Gabriel for 2022.’

Explaing why they didn’t apply the IABA said: ‘Gabriel, and other boxers, were in receipt of special funding to prepare them for a potential Tokyo berth in 2021, and as they were highlighted as potential athletes for Paris, 2024,’ an IABA spokesperson told Extra.ie.

‘International carding funding is based on competition and performance at elite international level in the preceding year. Gabriel didn’t compete at senior international level in 2021.

‘He returned to senior elite international competition this year, culminating in his claiming the European middleweight title in Yerevan.

“We’re now delighted that through Sport Ireland, with the support of the IABA through the High-Performance Programme, Gabriel has now reached that criteria and will be funded in his lead up to qualification for the 2024 games,’

Dossen’s top of the podium finish in Armenia now means he will receive funding and will be on a €40,000 from Sport Ireland for 2023.