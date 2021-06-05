Spiteful Caoimhin Agyarko makes it five inside the distance wins on the trot

There was no Mexican mess up from Caoimhin Agyarko in Telford tonight.

A number of South of the Border operators have come to the UK and suprised fighers of note in recent months but the Belfast prospect was never going to slip on the potential banana skin.

In fact Agyarko was determined, dominat and spiteful against his Mexican foe, beating up Ernesto Olvera to the point were he didn’t come out for the fourth round.

The Queensbury talent was in charge from the first belland bust up the Mexican fighter who remained on his stool at the end of the third stanza.

💥 @caoimhinagyarko rocked Ernesto Olvera to his boots with that right 😱 pic.twitter.com/o2AgkSyUKs — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 5, 2021

The win was 24-year-old’s fifth straight stoppage win and another one that caught the eye of BT Sports viewers.

There is no doubt the Holy Trinity graduate is ready for a step up but it appears his team are having massive problems tempting names to fight the spiteful puncher.

When Belfast bruiser @caoimhinagyarko hits you to the body you know about it 🤢



He whips them in with serious intent, and he's now 9-0. Remember this name for sure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VlU77tgQ8i — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 5, 2021

Speaking before tonight ‘Black Thunder’ revealed unbeaten middleweights, as well as a former British champion and a former Commonwealth titleholder, turned down the chance to fight him on TV. It’s not the first time Agyarko has found himself in that situation and the more people he knocks out the more expensive it will be to match him.

It may prompt Queensbury to look in house and put the Belfast man in with a stablemate. Agyarko has been linked to Stoke ticket seller Nathan Heaney of late and name-dropped him among others post the victory.

Prepared to wipe out the domestic scene if he has to 😤@caoimhinagyarko insists a future bout with @NathanHeaney would "be a madness" in Belfast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/usB3mqWrnQ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 5, 2021

The win see’s Agyarko improve to 9-0 with six knockouts whilst Olveraslips to 11-7-1.