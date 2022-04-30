Spike O’Sullivan secures shot at WBA ‘Regular’ World Champ Lara

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] has secured a fight with another massive name and a shot at the WBA’ regular’ World title.

The Cork middleweight takes on former light-middleweight world champion Eirslandy Lara [28(16)-3(0)-3]for the secondary strap on a pay-per-view card on May 28.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will precede the main event bout between unbeaten lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

It’s a massive fight for the 37-year-old who hasn’t been overly active of late. Cuban Lara, who some argue should have got the nod in his fight with Canelo, is a former WBA light middleweight champion. The 39-year-old moved up to middleweight last year and was rewarded with a vacant secondary WBA title fight against Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna, who he knocked out in 80 seconds.

Cork's @spike_osullivan will take on Cuba's Erislandy Lara for his WBA world middleweight title on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



That title will on the line on the PBC card and although one Gennady Golovkin, coincidently a fighter Spike has always expressed a desire to fight, is the champion at the weight, the ‘regular’ world title will still appeal to the Munster man.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter had targeted a big fight at light middleweight but considering he has fought once in 16 months and is 37, he was never going to turn down the chance to fight the Cuban on such a big stage.

O’Sullivan has shared the ring with Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux and Jamie Munguia, he now adds Lara to that list of big names but will be hoping he adds the Cuban to his list of victims instead of his big fight defeaters.