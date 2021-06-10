Spike O’Sullivan has options but no concrete plan

There is plenty of exciting chatter but still nothing concrete is lined up for Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)].

The Cork middleweight put a year and a half sabatical behind him with victory in Belgium late last month.

The win and the rounds bank were said to open the door to another big fight sometime this summer. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter one of three men Oscar De La Hoya was considering as his come-back foe, there was talk of a ranking title fight and even a world title eliminator.

However, the Cork light middleweight says there is no concrete offer on the table and whats next remains to be seen.

“There is nothing actually 100% lined up as of yet,” he told Irish-boxing.com

“But I do hope to fight twice more this year,” he adds.

What level of fights they are remain to be seen but if a big fight does come along the six rounds against Georgian Nodar Robakidze will prove a help.

Indeed, the knock out keen Rebel County fighter suggests he took his foot off the gas somewhat to ensured he got the maxium time availible.

“I wanted to go for the stoppage as always but Packie told me it was more important to get the rounds in having been out so long and I think he is right.”

It was O’Sullivan’s first fight since January of 2020 and his defeat to Mexican Jaime Munguia he admits there was rust to get off and is delighted to have rid himself of it.

“It was surreal after been out for almost a year and a half but I was thrilled to be back in there. I felt a bit rusty in there I done what I needed to do and I’m happy with my performance.”