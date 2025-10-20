Spike in Domestic Action – Gary O’Sullivan and Paul Ryan in the Works?

Paul Ryan’s newly drawn up road map may just lead to a mouthwatering clash with Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Having primarily built his early record on the small hall UK circuit, Ryan was handed a WBC Grand Prix chance. He didn’t get to see the chequered flag in that tournament, exiting at the quarter-final stage, and has since teamed up with JB Promotions.

New promoter Jay Byrne instantly put the Blanch native on the domestic path, and it’s an avenue that could lead to a big Dublin – Cork bout.

Having outpointed fellow underage European medal winner Edward Donovan on this month’s A New Dawn card, there is talk of an O’Sullivan showdown.

Celtic Warrior Gym Spike defeated Mateusz Pawlowski on the same card in what was his third fight in four years. There was a suggestion the six-rounder would be a farewell bout, but the Rebel County man has made his intentions to fight on clear.

He did indicate he wanted a return to big-time action, but it could be a first all-Irish fight since the famous Anthony Fitzgerald clash in 2014 for a fighter who has shared the ring with the likes of David Lemieux, Jaime Munguia, Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr and Eirslandy Lara.

Considering Ravishing is 15 years O’Sullivan’s junior it’s possible he would be deemed favourite if a fight was made – but the 41-year-old Cork fighter’s domestic resume is impressive with wins over Ciaran Healy, Robbie Long and Fitzgerald.