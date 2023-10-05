‘Spike in Aggression’ – Stand in Coach O’Sullivan to let Crowley off the leash

Expect a ‘Spike’ in aggression when Cathal Crowley [2(1)-0] takes to the Cork ring this coming weekend.

The super middleweight fights in his hometown for the second time this year when he populates the Siam Warriors Super Fights card at the Parochial Hall on Saturday.

It’s also the second time Crowley will have Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan manning his corner – and if the Mahon light middleweight coaching debut is anything to go by local fans should be excited.

Former Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr and David Lemiuex foe O’Sullivan encouraged the 22-year-old to put it on the famously game and stubborn Patryk Polasik at the same venue in the Summer and it led to an entertaining four-rounder.

Forget being allowed off the leash this time around, the Paschal Collins-trained Crowley suggests there won’t be a leash brought to the ring, predicting another front-footed game plan.

“Spike will be in the corner again for this one,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He was very happy with the front footed aggressive style I showed the last time out,” he adds before pointing out his all action approach isn’t just about entertainment, both he and ‘big brother’ Spike believe it’s a result orientated tactic.

“We both agree that if there was another round or two in that fight I would’ve got him out of there.”

Crowley will have the extra rounds to work with on the Tommy Hyde topped Martin Horgan promoted bill this weekend, as he steps up to six rounds for the the first time.

And despite predicting a knockout win, he indicates he may need them with another tough Pole manning the away corner.

“I’m expecting a bit of test this weekend. I’m gonna be stepping up to 6 rounds for the first time against another tough Polish boxer. I don’t have his name at hand but if the last fella was anything to go off he’ll be coming to fight,” he continues before predicting a second career stoppage.

“I predict a solid performance with me showing some more of my boxing skills mixed with that aggressive front foot approach and all topped off with KO.”