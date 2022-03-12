‘Spectacular Knockout’ – Eddie Hearn gives Conlan vs Wood Prediction

The judging for the Leigh Wood [25(15)-2(1)] v Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] world title fight may not get scrutiny the watching world is keen to give it – if Eddie Hearn’s prediction is correct.

The Matchroom boss doesn’t see this Saturday’s DAZN main event going the distance, in fact, he predicts fight fans will be treated to a spectacular knockout.

Even more interestingly, the Essex promoter believes that explosive finish could come from either the challenger or the WBA ‘regular’ world champion.

Hearn isn’t buying the ‘puncher versus boxer’ narrative and believes Conlan has every chance of stopping the fighter signed to his promotional company at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night.

“I actually think this fight won’t go the distance,” Hearn told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I think both guys can end this fight. I think Leigh Wood has the power to take Michael Conlan out and Michael Conlan has the power [to do the same]. People talk about puncher versus boxer but Conlan can punch as well. I think this fight is going to end in a spectacular knockout.”

Nottingham, UK: Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Weigh In ahead of their WBA Featherweight World Title fight tomorrow night. 11 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Michael Conlan

Regarding what will happen if the fight does go the distance Hearn isn’t worried about another embarrassing British scorecard. This year already there has been serious issue with John Ryder’s win over Danny Jacobs and Josh Taylor’s victory over Jack Catterall.

However, Hearn suggests the judges will be extra vigilant during the DAZN broadcast main event knowing everyone will be watching.

“I actually think you’re in a better position, all eyes will be on the scorecards,” he assures.

“People talk about corruption, bollocks, sometimes there is incompetence, but there will be more focus than ever on this judging panel. Not everyone will agree with the judging that just doesn’t happen but now is actually a time you’re more likely to get it right.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom