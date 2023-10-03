South African Boxing Legends: the Top Fighters of All Time

South Africa boasts a legacy of producing world-class boxing talents. From bantamweight to heavyweight, South African fighters have significantly influenced the sport. Boxing isn’t just loved as a spectator sport; it’s also among the top sports South Africans bet on, with countless people placing bets on major fights each weekend. Whether it’s the remarkable ascent of Corrie Sanders or the groundbreaking successes of Vic Toweel, these boxers represent the spirit, skills, and determination that define South African boxing. This article offers insight into the stories and careers of these renowned South African boxers, charting their path from their early days to global championship successes.

Corrie Sanders

There are few more famous South African boxers in history than Corrie Sanders. The heavyweight became an overnight sensation in 2003, as he scored a stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBO heavyweight title. It was the manner of performance that saw the world stand up, as he knocked out the famous Ukraine fighter in the second round. The win was later awarded the Upset of the Year. However, he was unable to reproduce that performance in 2004, as he suffered defeat against Vitali Klitschko when challenging for the WBC heavyweight title. However, the Southpaw won 42 of his 46 professional fighters, with 31 victories coming by knockout.

Brian Mitchell

Brian Mitchell remains one of the most famous South African boxers in history, as the super featherweight secured victories in 45 of his 49 professional bouts. During his career, he suffered just one loss and was the dominant force in the division throughout his career.

Mitchell held the WBA super featherweight title for a staggering five years between 1986 and 1991 and was also the reigning IBF super featherweight title between 1991 and 1992. The South African retired at the top of the sport in 1995 after landing a dominant win over Silverio Flores. Mitchell’s only professional defeat was a controversial unanimous loss against Jacob Morake in May 1982.

Vic Toweel

Vic Toweel holds the esteemed honor of becoming the first South African boxer to ever win a world championship. The legendary star was an esteemed amateur throughout his early days, as he registered 188 wins and was beaten just twice. That dominant streak continued when he turned professional, as he won 28 of his 32 bouts, with 14 victories coming by knockout.

Toweel was a dominant force in the bantamweight division, as he held the undisputed title during his career. The South African brought new eyes to the sport in Africa, selling out events across Zimbabwe, as well as his home country of South Africa. Toweel’s last appearance in the ring saw him beat Harry Walker by sixth-round stoppage, and there was huge sadness around the country when it was revealed that he had passed away in August 2008.

Jacob Matlala

Jacob Matlala remains one of the most popular fighters in South African history, and that was echoed when he was voted in 72nd in the top 100 of athletes from the nation by SABC. Baby Jake enjoyed a professional career, which spun over a staggering 22 years. He was a hugely entertaining fighter on the global stage, and often made a name for himself after being listed as the underdog, due to the fact that he stood just 4’10”.

However, he would achieve world championship glory throughout his career, winning both the WBO championships at flyweight and light flyweight. Such was his success in the country that Matlala’s final appearance in the ring was attended in person by the legendary Nelson Mandela. The nation was in mourning in 2013, as it was announced that Matlala had passed away after suffering from both financial and health issues after retiring from the spot.

Gerrie Coetzee

Gerrie Coetzee made history during his career in the ring, as he became the first South African to win a world heavyweight championship. In the process, he also became the first fighter from the country to ever challenge for the top prize in the flagship division. Coetzee held the WBA title for a year between 1983 and 1984 and scored a stunning knockout win against former undisputed heavyweight champion Michael Dokes.

Another standout win was achieved against Leon Spinks, while he also fought to a draw against future world champion Pinklon Thomas. He was nicknamed ‘the bionic hand’ throughout his career due to his persistent troubles with his right fist. However, he retired from the sport having won 33 of his 40 professional bouts.

Conclusion

South Africa has given the boxing world standout champions from all weight divisions. These fighters, whether heavyweights or those from the lighter categories have shown immense pride and skill. Their stories of challenges and victories are a testament to both their personal strength and the broader spirit of South African sports. As fans cheer on, place bets, and share memories, these boxing legends remain a lasting inspiration.