‘Soon’ – IBO mandatory Dennis Hogan keen to step off ‘the sidelines’

Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] has been forced to practice patience as he waits for his shot at the IBO light middleweight world title.

‘The Hurricane’ became mandatory for the vacant strap by outclassing the gutsy Wade Ryan on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut win at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane in March.

That win assured the two-weight world title challenger’s next fight will be for the IBO 154lbs belt, and he had hoped to challenge for it early this summer.

However, speaking this week he revealed his shot has been delayed. The 37-year-old is awaiting the winner of another final eliminator, a fight he points out has been postponed.

So for now he faces another frustrating period on the ‘sidelines’.

“Little update-Been ticking away the past few months but I’m in a frustrating position as we’re waiting for the outcome of a fight so there can be a winner and I would then fight that winner for the title.

“Unfortunately that fight has been postponed and I’m on the sidelines. Hopefully have news soon but for now I’m working hard and getting hungrier and hungrier each day that passes! Soon!”

Although. as an organisation, the IBO does a lot of things right, it isn’t held in the same regard as the big four [WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC] by most. However, if there is any fighter that deserves that fact being overlooked somewhat it’s Hogan, whose performance against Jaime Munguia in Mexico should have been enough to see him join the list of Irish world champions.