Something Stinks – Foley says Davies Jr’s ‘bad breath’ suggests he is struggling to make weight  

Daragh Foley [21(9)-4(0)-1] says Robbie Davies Jr [23(15)-3(1)] breath stinks of someone who is struggling to make weight.

Foley fights the Liverpudlian in his hometown on a Matchroom card on Saturday night hoping to secure a scalp and propel himself toward a run of big fights.

Super, believes his chances of securing that win are increased by the fact the Matchroom fighter is struggling to make the light welterweight limit.

The Shane McGuigan trained Kirby fighter hasn’t suggested he is having any weight issues and looked relatively healthy throughout fight week. However, Foley believes he is having weight troubles and managed to get in an insult in when explaining why.

Foley accused his 33-year-old rival of having bad breath anytime they have got up close and personal and says that’s a sign of scales issues. The Australian-based Dub also wonders if the fact there is no title on the line when they fight at the M&S Bank Arena adds weight to his argument.

Liverpool, UK: 8 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Darragh Foley.

“I told him he was bigger than he looks on TV,” he starts when asked what he said during their tense head-to-head.

“His breath smelt a little bit so I think he’s cutting a lot of weight. That’s usually what happens, I remember from my lightweight days, walking around with about three packets of wriggles extra in your back pocket.

“I think he may be struggling with the weight a little bit, bare in mind when you are fighting for a title you need to check weight three days beforehand. Maybe he didn’t want to do that so that’s why they didn’t get the belt on the line. I don’t know but I’ll definitely be having a little look downstairs come Saturday night.”

Speaking on Foley the home fighter said: “He’s stepped up to the plate and I’m looking forward to it. I don’t think he would take a fight with me on short notice if he wasn’t a capable fighter,” Davies Jr said.

“He knows I will bring it from the first bell to the last. I’m going to break him down and I am going to stop him.

“Every fight is a world title for me so I look at Darragh Foley as a killer. Whatever he brings, I’ll have more. I believe I can break him down and get him out of there.”