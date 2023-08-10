Something BIG will Follow First Title Fight Hints Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole reveals a first title win in Boston tomorrow will set up a big fight before the end of the year.

The Galway native returns to his home away from home to fight Scott Lampert for the USBF cruiserweight title on the Veterans Stadium Showcase card.

‘The Kid’ is aware it’s not the most prestigious of straps but notes it’s a title and a fight that can only help his progression. The Celtic Eagles graduate hopes it will be the first of many belts and hints it could be the final step before something big to close out the year.

“It’s great to be fighting for a title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“For me it’s just a stepping stone to bigger ones in the next year or two. I’m hoping for big things in the next few months.”

Reflecting on his camp which took place out of Ireland and in America he said: “Camp went good. Training stateside has been good. I’m learning all the time and seeing new faces which is important for my progression.”

O’Toole shares the Boston card with former amateur foe Tommy Hyde, prompting inquiries with regard to them potentially meeting again in the pros.

Indeed, the show’s promoter has been fanning the flames and attempting to build a rivalry he could benefit from since the card was announced. When pressed O’Toole avoided adding fuel to the fire.

“We are both ticket sellers so that’s really the reason we’re on the same card,” he says. “It’s good because we will bring out all the Irish and that will make for a good night!”