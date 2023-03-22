Solana is one of the top crypto projects that brings so many benefits to modern dApps developers. This platform hosts hundreds of decentralised applications, games, etc., developed and deployed based on the Solana network. The blockchain has the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus protocol at its core with the addition of the mechanism called “Proof-Of-History”. Unlike early crypto assets, based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, Solana offers much better conditions for developers and users:

50 000 transactions are performed per second, which means Solana surpasses the Ethereum network. Transaction fees are insignificant in the Solana network compared with other blockchains. The PoS mechanism is not energy-consuming and does not require expensive equipment and machines (like PoW needs for mining). So PoS is also an eco-friendly mechanism.

What is SOL Coin?

SOL is the native crypto serving in the Solana network. Its current price in dollars is easy to see on the SOL to USDT crypto pair, and today it is 29.2 dollars (October 2022). The SOL coin is used for paying fees in the Solana network and staking. It also ensures the security of the Solana blockchain. SOL holders can receive passive income by locking their coins in staking and receiving interest in return.

Solana Crypto Price in 2022

Looking at the SOL crypto chart helps us understand the coin’s price changes in different timeframes. You can pick a day, week, month, year, or other period and see the price changes in detail. We can see that at the beginning of the year 2022, SOL cost over $170 and today, in mid-October, the rate significantly dropped to $29.2. Now we witness the market decline, so it is the best time to buy SOL coins and hold them until the market boosts again. You can watch SOL price online and buy this crypto asset on the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange.

Solana vs Ethereum: What Is Better ?

Solana has solved many problems that people faced while working on the Ethereum network. For instance, Solana processes 65,000 transactions per second and charges low fees of only $0.00025. Additionally, staking on Solana is much simpler and accessible to anyone compared to mining. By holding existing coins on the network, staking generates new crypto coins without requiring any expensive machines or additional space.

Although Ethereum has also adopted the Proof of Stake mechanism to reduce transaction costs and increase speed, Solana still outperforms Ethereum in several aspects. For example, Solana is more scalable, consumes less memory, and uses more common programming languages than Ethereum. However, Solana has had more shutdowns due to hacker attacks than Ethereum.

In terms of price, Solana is currently valued at $22.54, while Ethereum’s rate is $1,576. Solana processes 50,000 TPS, whereas Ethereum processes only 30 TPS.

Ultimately, every developer chooses a suitable network based on their preferences. Both ETH and SOL are worthwhile investments, and we believe they are the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now. When investing, use reliable crypto exchanges and remember to assess risks and diversify your portfolio.