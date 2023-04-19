SO’B targets MSG success – O’Bradaigh eyes Golden Gloves Win

Sean O’Bradaigh is three rounds and nine minutes away from completing a goal chart he wrote while at high school.

The 21-year-old wrote list of five things he wanted to achieve on his wall back in 2019 and chief among the targets was Golden Glove success.

So the fact he is within touching distance achieving that is massive for the New York born son of a Dub.

O’Bradaigh contests the Ring Masters/Golden Gloves middleweight final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday and tells Irish-boxing.com victory would mean the world to him.

“I wrote five goals on my wall when I was still in high school, in May of 2019. I fulfilled four of those and the only one left to fulfill from four years ago is to win the Ring Masters Championships. It means the world; it’s been my #1 goal in life for the last few years,” the New Yorker said.

The victory would be made more impressive by the fact it would come in just the well supported fighters twelfth fight.

“I’ve been boxing since the age of 13 but only started competing about two years ago. This will be my 12th amateur fight,” he adds before revealing a Golden Gloves win would also allow him to level up.

“It would be my last novice fight, so I would then be open class and would be able to compete nationally and enter competitions I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. It would also be my first tournament win which would be a big deal for me.”

Speaking on his connection to Ireland he said: “My father was born and raised in South Dublin and came to New York after graduating from Trinity College. My grand uncle Ruari O’Bradaigh was the chief of staff of the Irish Republican Army, and a lot of other family members participated in the battle for Irish freedom.”