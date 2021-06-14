Snoop Dogg fan Jono Carroll ready to blaze his way into his hero’s circle

Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)-1] is confident he is going to light up Triller to such an extent that Snoop Dogg will become the kind of fan that will want to light one up with the Dub once he retires.

The super feather has secured a slot and a progressive fight on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

Even better, his WBC International Silver rankings title fight with Andy Vences [23(12)-2(1)] plays out on the new-to-the-scene, youth-targeted, vibrant, and certainly different platform that is Triller in Miami on Saturday [June 19].

It appears a stage set for the energetic fight week livewire and it’s one he wants to make the most of to increase his fan base and his world title fight chances.

‘King Kong’ is adamant anyone that watches him in action during the fight will be entertained to the extent they will become a fan, although there is one person’s eye the southpaw wants to catch.

Carroll is a fan of rap king turned boxing commentator, Snoop Dogg, and is looking forward to getting a picture with the star. In fact, if it were possible, the fighter with world title aspirations would enjoy something stronger than Gin And Juice with a hero of his.

“You know what? I wish wasn’t boxing these days because I’d love to smoke a joint with him,” Carroll laughs, with a nod to his past. Previously Carroll has attributed kicking the habit with kick-starting his career.

“I have been a Snoop Dogg fan since I was a baby. My Da’s been rocking that, my uncles and everyone else, we’ve all been massive Snoop Dogg fans, just to see him face to face and take a picture and everything is amazing.”

“I’d have lovin’ to smoke a blunt with him but, look, after my boxing career, you never know,” he adds, vowing that he will make Snoop a fan.

“I’ll make him and fan now and we can be future friends. I’m sure he will be a fan after this fight. Anyone that watches this show and likes boxing they will be a fan after the performance I put in, best believe that.”