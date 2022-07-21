Slotbox Irish Casino

Slotbox Casino – a quick review

The online gambling site and slot casino is owned and operated by Slotbox N.V, a Curacao-based corporation that is licensed and regulated by Antillephone N.V.

This Irish casino website features a beautiful, well-organized user interface. The casino’s menu and a plethora of well-categorized tabs allow quick access to games and all other categories. The site serves several dialects and is completely licensed and supervised by the Curacao govt.

SlotBox Casino is home to some of the industry’s most prestigious software developers, and the online casino provides a secure environment for all its players. It is accessible via nearly any device and is instantly accessible in most web browsers.

Development of Slotbox Online Casino Ireland

Slotbox company with multiple physical locations. Due to its expanding popularity, the firm decided to enter the internet market. It began its operations as an online casino Ireland in October 2020.

Slotbox collaborated with the Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to develop the site using GiG’s technology. The organization is unique in that it provides a cross-platform VIP scheme. You can accumulate points by playing both online and at one of their physical locations.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Irish Casino

Slotbox Casino, like the majority of its competitors, offers a generous welcome bonus to new players. It can provide players with free spins and cash incentives, thus helping you begin playing at the online casino quickly. More offers are available once you have collected the casino’s initial offer, so there is something for all the players.

Slotbox Casino – Available Games

The Irish casino offers games from well-known providers like as Microgaming. The casino has only been around for a year and provides an extensive library of over 600 games. They include a large selection of slots, table games, and scratch cards, all of which have free demo forms. Players can choose from a broad selection of games from Play’n GO, Red Tiger Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Relax Gaming.

Payments and Withdrawals at the Irish Casino

Slotbox Casino accepts a variety of different currencies. To mention a few, these can be euros, British pounds sterling, Japanese yen, the US or Canadian dollars, South Korean won, and Norwegian kroner. Accepted payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, and even Bitcoin. It should be noted that some payment options may differ from one country to the next. Canadians, for example, can use Interac, but Scandinavians can fully utilize Klarna.

Slotbox guarantees that it will never charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals. While deposits are quick, withdrawals can take one to five business days, based on your payment source. It should be noted that e-wallets are a speedier choice than card transactions.

Customer Care

Slotbox offers a support desk in their sidebar. If that doesn’t get you the support you need, you can always click the “Chat with Us” or “E-mail Us” links on the page for more help. From 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., Slotbox casino offers live chat. If you need help via e-mail, you can even fill the in-house e-form or e-mail directly to (support@slotbox.com).

Responsible gaming, customer service, and security

The operator offers various handy features to gamers that may be useful if a player encounters any gambling-related issues. One can activate the self-exclusion feature from the dashboard or by contacting customer service. In the event of this or any other issue, inquiry, or request, gamers may contact customer service via live chat or e-mail. Remember that the beautifully designed and comprehensive FAQ page answers many queries about online gaming. Finally, Secure Socket Layer (SSL) ensures the security of all data, ensuring safe connectivity for visitors and Slotbox casino players.

Conclusion

Slotbox casino has the essential qualities and features we desire from a renowned online casino. It is impressive and user-friendly, and with a lot of potential moving forward.