‘Slick Vic’ vs ‘Sugar Ray’ – Rabei wants American showdown with Moylette

Victor Rabei [11(4)-0] wants a US-hosted all-Irish clash with Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)] next.

‘Slick Vic’ ended a frustrating period of inactivity with a first-round in stoppage victory on the All Eyez on Brussells 3 card on Sunday afternoon.

The Moldovan Dub stopped debutant Bartlomiej Lazuka and having shaken off some ring rust the former BUI Celtic title holder wants a return to more meaningful action.

According to manager Conor Slater the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter has set his sights on fellow former TG4 bill topper Moylette and would like to fight the Mayo man Stateside.

It’s a smart call out considering the Murphy Boxing’s associated ‘Sugar Ray’s’ American profile – he does tickets in New York and Boston – and Rabei’s Star Boxing promotional contract. It’s a fight that would sell and generate interest from both sides of the Atlantic.

Former standout amateur, Moylette has fought just once since his December 2019 war with Christian Uruzquieta in Castlebar of 2019 – a routine ring rust freeing win over Adam Walas in Belgium.

Before his fight in Belgium this weekend, Rabei told Irish-boxing.com he would fight American Omar Bordoy on an Autumn Star Boxing show in America but it seems there has been a change in plans.

“After this, it’s definitely stateside. We’ve been in contact with Star Boxing over the past couple of months and it’s looking like the end of October, early November against Omar Bordoy. Their borders have been closed since the start of the pandemic and it looks like they’ll be opening up very soon – and I’ll be on the first plane over there,” Rabei said ahead of his eleventh pro win.

He had previously agreed to fight Bordoy in late 2019 but injuried then the pandemic prevented it from going ahead.