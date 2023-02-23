‘Skyrocket’ in flight – Tiernan Bradley’s UK move delight

Tiernan Bradley [5(3)-0] is relaxed in the knowledge he will get a breakthrough chance and has the ability to take it.

The Tyrone talent has had stop-start innings since turning pro in December of 2021 and ends a nine-month ring absence when he trades leather at the O2 Academy, Bournemouth tomorrow night.

However, he hasn’t found the nature of his career or indeed the latest break to be an annoyance. Bradley is confident he will end up at the very top regardless and believes he has the style and talent to change the trajectory of his career in an instant.

The 25-year-old says once he finds himself on a platform that will shine more serious spotlight on that talent it will be career take-off.

“My career is not frustrating at all,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Boxing is a weird game, full of ups and downs, so we’ve got to ride the wave to a better destination. I’m not too fussed about what anybody else is doing with their career. At the moment I’m doing what I think is right for my career and once I get on the right platform I will skyrocket and I suppose the hype will be back again.”

The easy-on-the-eye stylist is probably so relaxed and confident because he feels like he is in safe hands.

Bradley has relocated to Brighton where he is working with English heavyweigth Tommy Welch. The older brother of Callum Bradley, also a fighter of note, has also secured a British Boxing Board of Control licence, which opens avenues previously closed to him.

“I’m set up with my new team now. I had to get my BBBofC. The long-term plan remains the same it’s to win a world title as any boxer would say. England is where the big shows are and it’s only an hour flight across the water for anybody back home wanting to come over and watch.”

Bradley faces an interesting return against Weimar Jaramillo [8(6)-2(2)] on Friday night. The Columbian comes with a winning record, and although he has lost any time he has left home, Bradley suggests he represents a step up from journeyman level.

“This weekend will be great for me. To have a 8-2 opponent coming to beat me and not just a journeyman is great,” he adds before predicting an inside-the-distance win.

“I’m really looking forward to putting on a great performance and utilizing the skills my new coach and manager has given me. I plan on using the heavyweight power he had as a fighter in my own boxing.”