Skye Nicolson’s beautiful Katie Taylor story helps explain what makes the Irish Icon so special

Matchroom prospect Skye Nicolson has shared a story that helps sum up why Katie Taylor so loved and respected.

The Australian fighter, who won her sixth pro fight to become WBC Silver featherweight champion in Madison Square Garden last weekend, has never shied away from sharing her admiration for the Irish Icon.

The majority of female fighters respect and revere the Wicklow wonder for her trailblazing game-changing antics in both the amateur and pro codes – but Nicolson has extra reason to have a Taylor soft spot.

The 27-year-old, who beat Michaela Walsh in the 2018 Commonwealth final, met the Olympic gold medal winner and reigning undisputed lightweight champion of the world back in 2009 when she was just 14.

The Aussie cousins in Skerries arranged for the then young boxer to meet her idol. However, when she turned up to Bray BC there was no sign of Taylor.

The all-time great was being presented with a sports award in Dublin and not at training that evening – but rather than see Nicolson disappointed she took time out of the awards ceremony to meet a fan.

It’s not the only time Taylor has made time for young fans who have gone on to achieve. The Bray fighter, who will rematch Amanda Serrano in Dublin on May 20, visited reigning World, European and Commonwealth Amy Broadhurst at her school after she won underage medals back in 2012 and the Ella Thomspon who she surprised on the Late Late Toy Show has gone on to win underage titles.