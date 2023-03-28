Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Sky Sports clash with recent British title challenger next for Sean McComb

It’s all about the Benjamin next for Sean McComb [15(5)-1(1)].

Rumour and report have Belfast lightweight scheduled to fight Kaisee Benjamin[16(6)-2(0)-1] live on Sky Sport in early May.

‘The Public Nuisance’ will fight the Birmingham fighter on the Boxxer Buatsi-Stepien card in Birmingham on May 6.

The southpaw has been seeking steps ups but found it hard to secure a named opponent over the last 24 months or so.

The popular Belfast southpaw was linked with everyone from Ohara Davies to Dalton Smith and even Lee Reeves, but none of those fights materialized.

The 30-year-old predicted things would change after picking up the WBO European title with victory over Zsolt Osadan in December – and it seems he was right.

The Holy Trinity graduate looks set to face Benjamin in a fight that could see him regain the kind of momentum he lost after his Commonwealth title defeat to Gavin Gywn.

Benjamin is a former Midlands Area champ and gave the much fancied Dalton Smith a go in a December British title fight.

It appears the 27-year-old with a similar record to McComb’s will be the home fighter both promotionally and in terms of geography.

