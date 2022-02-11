Six-Time World Championship-Winning Trainer to Coach Tommy Hyde

Tommy Hyde will train out of New York and under the guidance of a six-time world championships trainer.

The 22-year-old light heavyweight confirmed he was turning over on Thursday afternoon and will make his pro debut in his home down on April 2nd.

Preparing the Cork prospect for his pro bow is Hector Bermudez, whom Irish fight fans will know from working with former IBF super bantamweight world champion TJ Doheny.

Hyde is training in Springfield, Massachusetts, under the New Yorker, who has trained world champions, Jonathan Guzman, Carlos Gongora, Vince Phillips, Ryad Merhy and Javier Fortuna.

The move sees another Cork youngster team up with a renowned coach following Callum Walsh’s move to the Wild Card where he trains with Freddie Roach and Steven Cairns’s Dave Coldwell link up.

Hyde will fight under the Nowehere2hyde promotional banner, meaning his career will be managed by his father, renowned manager Gary Hyde.

The elder of the Hyde’s is renowned for scouring the world for unique talent and has worked with fighters from all over the globe but had a prospect of note under the same roof.

“I am absolutely thrilled to promote a show in which my son Tommy will make his pro debut,” proud father Gary added. “I’ve traveled the world to sign amateur fighters from so many different countries and this kid was in the bedroom next door.”