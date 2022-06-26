Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Six Successive First Round Stoppages for Galway Light Heavy

Jonny Stapleton

Harley Burke continued his destructive run form when he fought for the first time this year over the weekend.

The Galway born New York raised light heavyweight registered another stoppage victory as he traded leather in Fredericksburg
on Saturday night, living up to his ‘Hard Hitting’ ring moniker in the process.

Irish boxing’s Tripple H’s strength wasn’t affected by having his long locks trimmed as he made it six ko’s on the bounce. In fact, he made it six first-round knockouts in a row with the win.

Kevin Powers was the victim in Burke’s first fight since March and failed in a bid to become the first man to bring the undefeated fighter into the second round.

Burke is scheduled to fight again in Rutherford next month and will be hoping for a step up, although at this stage it appears his dream of attracting New York promotional attention may be best served by blasting people out regardless.

Burke, who has been linked to Matthew Tinker of late, moves to 6-0 with the win, Powers is now an 0-2 fighter.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Wayne’s new World – Stronger Kelly targeting Elite Senior final win

Joe O'Neill

WATCH: Champion v Champion – Michael Nevin v Rhys Moran

Joe O'Neill

Carl Frampton knocking out sparring partners ahead of Santa Cruz rematch

Joe O'Neill