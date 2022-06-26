Six Successive First Round Stoppages for Galway Light Heavy

Harley Burke continued his destructive run form when he fought for the first time this year over the weekend.

The Galway born New York raised light heavyweight registered another stoppage victory as he traded leather in Fredericksburg

on Saturday night, living up to his ‘Hard Hitting’ ring moniker in the process.

Irish boxing’s Tripple H’s strength wasn’t affected by having his long locks trimmed as he made it six ko’s on the bounce. In fact, he made it six first-round knockouts in a row with the win.

Kevin Powers was the victim in Burke’s first fight since March and failed in a bid to become the first man to bring the undefeated fighter into the second round.

Burke is scheduled to fight again in Rutherford next month and will be hoping for a step up, although at this stage it appears his dream of attracting New York promotional attention may be best served by blasting people out regardless.

Burke, who has been linked to Matthew Tinker of late, moves to 6-0 with the win, Powers is now an 0-2 fighter.