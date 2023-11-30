Six shoot for World Junior Championship medals today
Six young Irish talents battle for bronze in Yerevan today.
The Team Ireland boxers are in World Junior Championship quarter-final action across a busy day for Irish boxing.
John Donaghue, Christian Doyle, Mary McDonagh, Alex Carmody, Patrick Kelly and Grace Conway will all attempt to step onto the podium.
Lauren Crinnion attempted to medal yesterday but a valiant effort wasn’t enough to overcome India’s Payal Payl and she was unable to join Siofra Lawless among the medals.
John Donoghue vies for light welterweight bronze when he fights Russia’s Zakhar Bespalov, Doyle with battle it out with Oskar Grodzicki for a super flyweight medal, while Akbota Yessimbekova stands between Mary McDonagh and place on the light middleweight podium.
Alex Carmody will look to prolong his tournament when he boxes Norbek Abdullaev in a light middleweight quarter-final, featherweight Patrick Kelly will look to defeat Amanollah Sahak to secure a world medal and Grace Dowling boxes Nisha Nisha for super flyweight bronze.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer