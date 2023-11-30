Six shoot for World Junior Championship medals today

Six young Irish talents battle for bronze in Yerevan today.

The Team Ireland boxers are in World Junior Championship quarter-final action across a busy day for Irish boxing.

John Donaghue, Christian Doyle, Mary McDonagh, Alex Carmody, Patrick Kelly and Grace Conway will all attempt to step onto the podium.

Lauren Crinnion attempted to medal yesterday but a valiant effort wasn’t enough to overcome India’s Payal Payl and she was unable to join Siofra Lawless among the medals.

John Donoghue vies for light welterweight bronze when he fights Russia’s Zakhar Bespalov, Doyle with battle it out with Oskar Grodzicki for a super flyweight medal, while Akbota Yessimbekova stands between Mary McDonagh and place on the light middleweight podium.

Alex Carmody will look to prolong his tournament when he boxes Norbek Abdullaev in a light middleweight quarter-final, featherweight Patrick Kelly will look to defeat Amanollah Sahak to secure a world medal and Grace Dowling boxes Nisha Nisha for super flyweight bronze.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer