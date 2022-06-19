Six Irish Fighters Win Haringey Box Cup Gold

Olympian Aoife O’Rourke was among the Irish winners on Haringey Box Cup finals day on Sunday.

Twelve Irish fighters competed in separate deciders in Europe’s biggest [numerically] boxing tournament with six emerging victorious.

Under 22 European medal winner Paul Loonam added to his medal haul this year, the Offally man defeated Lewis Harvey of the UK Armed Forces 5-0.

Dean Walsh is back doing what he does best as he emerged victorious in the Group A 71kg class thanks to a 4-1 win over Zachary Evans.

Jenny Lehane was another back in the winners circle thanks to as she defeated Swede Sara Svensson in a 54kg Elite final.

Rhys Owens was crowned male Elite 60kg Group B winner when he defeated Dettori Brown Team HodBox on a 3-2 split.

St Monica’s Ryan Murphy was a 5-0 winner over Cole Connolly in the 80kg Male Youth category, while Olympian O’Rourke stopped Demi Carter to win the middleweight Elite gong.