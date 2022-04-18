SIX Irish Fighters Fight for European Medals Today
If things go to plan today Ireland could increase its European Youth Championships (U18) medal haul to a 11 today.
Team Ireland added four medals to the one won on the opening day of the tournament on a brilliant bank holiday Monday.
Laura Moran, Cliona Darcy, Katie O’Keefe, and Georgia McGovern all secured bronze medals with victories on an action-packed day, following Dearbhla Tinnelly into the semi-finals at their respective weights.
Six more fighters will look to do the same today as Winnie McDonagh, Patsy Joyce, Jim Donovan, John Donoghue, Bobbi Flood and Gabrielle Monagan all fight for bronze.
Afternoon Session
Ring A
Bout 10: 63kg – Winnie McDonagh V Yulha Filpova of Ukraine.
Bout 4: 48kg – Patsy Joyce V Vladislav Kondratuk of Ukraine.
Ring B
Bout 8: 67kg – Jim Donovan V Kagan Kanlibilge of Turkey
Evening Session
Ring B
Bout 4: 57kg – John Donoghue V Marwan Mouflihi of France
Bout 7: 71kg – Bobbi Flood V Mijan Cumac of Germany
Bout 9: 66kg – Gabrielle Monagan V Maely Richols of France
The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoon session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill