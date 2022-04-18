Amateur Headline News Pro News 

SIX Irish Fighters Fight for European Medals Today

Jonny Stapleton

If things go to plan today Ireland could increase its European Youth Championships (U18) medal haul to a 11 today.

Team Ireland added four medals to the one won on the opening day of the tournament on a brilliant bank holiday Monday.

Laura Moran, Cliona Darcy, Katie O’Keefe, and Georgia McGovern all secured bronze medals with victories on an action-packed day, following Dearbhla Tinnelly into the semi-finals at their respective weights.

Six more fighters will look to do the same today as Winnie McDonagh, Patsy Joyce, Jim Donovan, John Donoghue, Bobbi Flood and Gabrielle Monagan all fight for bronze.

Afternoon Session

Ring A

Bout 10: 63kg – Winnie McDonagh V Yulha Filpova of Ukraine.

Bout 4: 48kg – Patsy Joyce V Vladislav Kondratuk of Ukraine.

Ring B

Bout 8: 67kg – Jim Donovan V Kagan Kanlibilge of Turkey

Evening Session

Ring B

Bout 4: 57kg – John Donoghue V Marwan Mouflihi of France

Bout 7: 71kg – Bobbi Flood V Mijan Cumac of Germany

Bout 9: 66kg – Gabrielle Monagan V Maely Richols of France

The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoon session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

