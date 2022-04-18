SIX Irish Fighters Fight for European Medals Today

If things go to plan today Ireland could increase its European Youth Championships (U18) medal haul to a 11 today.

Team Ireland added four medals to the one won on the opening day of the tournament on a brilliant bank holiday Monday.

Laura Moran, Cliona Darcy, Katie O’Keefe, and Georgia McGovern all secured bronze medals with victories on an action-packed day, following Dearbhla Tinnelly into the semi-finals at their respective weights.

Six more fighters will look to do the same today as Winnie McDonagh, Patsy Joyce, Jim Donovan, John Donoghue, Bobbi Flood and Gabrielle Monagan all fight for bronze.

Afternoon Session

Ring A

Bout 10: 63kg – Winnie McDonagh V Yulha Filpova of Ukraine.

Bout 4: 48kg – Patsy Joyce V Vladislav Kondratuk of Ukraine.

Ring B

Bout 8: 67kg – Jim Donovan V Kagan Kanlibilge of Turkey

Evening Session

Ring B

Bout 4: 57kg – John Donoghue V Marwan Mouflihi of France

Bout 7: 71kg – Bobbi Flood V Mijan Cumac of Germany

Bout 9: 66kg – Gabrielle Monagan V Maely Richols of France

The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoon session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill