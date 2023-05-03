Six Irish Boxers in Multi Nations action today
The draw has taken place this evening for the 53rd Usti nad Labem Grand Prix, hosted by the Czech Republic Boxing Federation.
11 Team Ireland boxers are contesting the tournament, in which 251 boxers are registered.
50kg Daina Moorehouse has a bye in the quarter-finals, where she will face either Poland or Argentina. 54kg Jennifer Lehane will meet Sweden in the preliminaries, while Olympian and European silver medalist, Michaela Walsh has a preliminaries bout against Germany.
The tournament takes place in the House of Culture from May 4th to 7th, and will be contested by 17 federations including Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Korea, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Ukraine, USA, Wales and the host nation.
Olympian, and double European champion, Aoife O’Rourke, meets the USA in her opening bout, as does 51kg boxer, Sean Mari, in his first bout, and 71kg Dean Walsh will open his campaign against a home boxer.
63.5kg Dean Clancy has been drawn against Ukraine, while 57kg Jude Gallagher has a bye to the quarter finals, where he will contest against the USA. Heavyweight, Jack Marley, also has a bye, and will face either Slovakia or the Czech Republic in the quarter finals.
Strandja bronze medalist, Kelyn Cassidy, opens his campaign at the preliminaries stage against Germany. Olympic lightweight, European and Strandja champion, Kellie Harrington, has a bye, and will make her tournament debut at the quarter finals stage, against either Poland or Korea
Boxing will begin on May 4th, at 1pm, Irish time. In Ring A, Jennifer Lehane is in action in bout 4, 75kg Aoife O’Rourke in bout 15, followed by 63.5kg Dean Clancy in bout 20 and 71kg Dean Walsh in bout 22.
In Ring B, Michaela Walsh is in bout 5 and 80kg Kelyn Cassidy in bout 19.
Team Ireland
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown D BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St Ibars/St Joseph’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown D BC
50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St Bronagh’s ABC
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway
Head Coach: Zauri Antia
Coach: John Conlan
Coach: Eoin Pluck
Coach: Damian Kennedy
R&J: Mal Scott
Physio: Rob Tuomey
Physiologist: Paula Fitzpatrick.