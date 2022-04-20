Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

Silver Linning – EIGHT Irish fighters in European semi final action today

All eight of Ireland’s European Youth Championships medal winners look to upgrade their bronze medals today.

The teen stars will fight for places in their respective finals across an action-packed day for Irish boxing.

Patsy Joyce, Georgia McGovern, Laura Moran, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Winnie McDonagh will all be in semi final action in the afternoon session.

The evening session sees Bobbi Flood, Katie O’Keefe and Cliona Darcy attempt to move to within one win of European gold.

European Youth Semi-Finals

Ring A, Afternoon Session

Bout 2: 48kg Patsy Joyce V Kanan Babayev of Azerbaijan

Bout 8: 48kg Georgia Dunn McGovern V Filiz Isik of Turkey

Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland

Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen

Ring B, Afternoon Session

Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

Jonny Stapleton

