Silver Linning – EIGHT Irish fighters in European semi final action today
All eight of Ireland’s European Youth Championships medal winners look to upgrade their bronze medals today.
The teen stars will fight for places in their respective finals across an action-packed day for Irish boxing.
Patsy Joyce, Georgia McGovern, Laura Moran, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Winnie McDonagh will all be in semi final action in the afternoon session.
The evening session sees Bobbi Flood, Katie O’Keefe and Cliona Darcy attempt to move to within one win of European gold.
European Youth Semi-Finals
Ring A, Afternoon Session
Bout 2: 48kg Patsy Joyce V Kanan Babayev of Azerbaijan
Bout 8: 48kg Georgia Dunn McGovern V Filiz Isik of Turkey
Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland
Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen
Ring B, Afternoon Session
Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy
Ring A, Evening Session
Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany
Ring B, Evening Session
Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE
Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill