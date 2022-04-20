Silver Linning – EIGHT Irish fighters in European semi final action today

All eight of Ireland’s European Youth Championships medal winners look to upgrade their bronze medals today.

The teen stars will fight for places in their respective finals across an action-packed day for Irish boxing.

Patsy Joyce, Georgia McGovern, Laura Moran, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Winnie McDonagh will all be in semi final action in the afternoon session.

The evening session sees Bobbi Flood, Katie O’Keefe and Cliona Darcy attempt to move to within one win of European gold.

European Youth Semi-Finals

Ring A, Afternoon Session

Bout 2: 48kg Patsy Joyce V Kanan Babayev of Azerbaijan

Bout 8: 48kg Georgia Dunn McGovern V Filiz Isik of Turkey

Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland

Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen

Ring B, Afternoon Session

Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill