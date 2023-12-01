Silver Lining – Three Irish boxers shoot for World Junior Silver today

Three Irish boxers will look to trade in bronze for World Junior Championship silver in Yerevan today.

Ireland’s medal winners John Donoghue, Mary McDonagh and Siofra Lawless will all look to step up one rung of the podium.

Olympic Mullingar’s Donoghue, who secured a medal with a knockout win on Thursday, boxes his fourth bout of the tournament when he takes on Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis for a slot in the final. The pair fight in Bout 12 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

McDonagh, is in semi-final action against Akansh Phalaswal. The Sliabh Luachra BC light middleweight shares the ring with the Indian in Bout 6 in Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

Siofra Lawless makes her tournament debut having already won a bronze medal. The Four Kings BC talent contests against Georgia’s Ana Khvedelidze in Bout 4 of Ring B’s evening session.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer