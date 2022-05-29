SIlver Lining – Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson win through to European Championships Finals

Two Team Ireland boxers have won through to the finals of the Men’s European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

19-year-old Bantamweight, Dylan Eagleson of St. Paul’s BC Belfast, boxes for gold on Monday following a unanimous decision win over Bulgaria’s Daniel Panev Asenov in this afternoon’s semi-final. He’ll contest against France’s Bilal Bennama. The judges scored Dylan’s final 28:29, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 28: 29.

Team Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen/Magrit Kinsces.

22-year-old middleweight, Gabriel Dossen, of Olympic BC Galway, was the 4-1 split decision victor over Italy’s Salvatore Cavallero. The judges scores: 30:27, 27:30, 28:29, 27: 30, 27: 30. Gabriel will meet England’s Lewis Richardson in his final.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia says “ I want to congratulate the club coaches of each and every Team Ireland boxer for their support and trust in preparation for the Men’s European Championships. All boxers have performed well and gained very valuable high-level experience. I also want to say thank you to the team here in Yerevan – Coaches Dmitrij Dmitruk and Damien Kennedy, our doctor, Jim Clover, performance analyst Alan Swanton and physiotherapist, Lorcan McGee.”

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitrij Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy