Silver Lining – Brilliant Broadhurst reaches World Championship final

Amy Broadhurst is just one win away from World Championships gold.

The talented Louth fighter traded bronze for silver and took a step up the podium thanks to 63kg semi final victory over Paveen of India on Wednesday afternoon.

Broadhurst became a World Championships medal winner at the fifth time of asking, winning a senior bronze at the second attempt, when she outclassed Jelena Janicijevic of Serbia on Monday.

Two days later and one of only four Irish Women’s World Championship medal winners [Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington, Lisa O’Rourke being the others] upgraded.

The Dundalk starlet was asked more taxing questions in the final four clash but had the answers for them, showing her ability to box as well as fight en route to the final.

The win secures Broadhurst silver at the very least as well as $50,000 in prize money, she will now look to improve that to gold and $100,000 when she competes in the final.

Broadhurst’s start was a little more measured compared to the opening few minutes of her quarterfinal. The St.Bronagh’s ABC fighter flicked the jab to the body and kept it at simple one twos as she tried to figure out her opponent.

As the stanza wore on she found a distance she was comfortable at and let more shots and combinations go. As a result, she started to take control and by the end of a round she deservedly won across the board she hurt the Indian with a straight left hand.

#TeamIreland's 63kg Amy Broadhurst will face Algeria's Imane Khelif in the Women's World Championship light welterweight final in Thursday's evening session! https://t.co/rJfyA8dNk9 — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 18, 2022

Paveen looked to fight off the back foot in the second round in an attempt to utilize her reach advantage but ‘Baby Canelo’ like the real Canelo is adept at applying educated pressure and seemed to enjoy the hunt.

Broadhurst did look the stronger and more imposing but three of the judges scored the stanza in her opponent’s favour meaning it was all to play for in the final round.

The lifeline really boosted the Indian and she moved through the gears in an exciting final session, a real battle for silver broke out as a result, which the Irish fighter won to progress to move to within one win of a World Championships gold.

Lisa O’Rourke will look to emulate Broadhurst’s success when she takes on Turkey’s Sema Aliskan in a 70kg semi final later in the afternoon.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke