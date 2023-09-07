AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Silver for Fascizewska and Spencer after Sterling Semi-Final Showings

irishboxing

Sterling semi-final showings secured silver at least for two Irish boxers in Poland yesterday.

Both Natalia Fascizewska and Tiffany Spencer improved bronze to silver and won through to their respective finals at the Silesian Box Cup.

Castlebar BC’s Fascizewska beat IBAC’s Veronika Rozicova to progress to the featherweight final where she will represent team Ireland.

Two-time Irish champion Spencer is in Poland representing her club, Jobstown, but is another Irish finalist having beaten Anna Kurus. The Youth 2, who has only been boxing for two years, will go for gold in the 48kg final.

Gabrielle Mongan of Whitechurch will also box for gold after she beat England’s Amy Nolan in the 66kgs semis on Wednesday.

Team Ireland:
50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Brilliant Irish boxing video archive released

Joe O'Neill

“Little Noodle” Carl McDonald feeling stronger than ever ahead of BUI Celtic Title fight

Joe O'Neill

Boxing Guru Backs Cairns for World Super Stardom

Jonny Stapleton
x