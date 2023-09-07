Silver for Fascizewska and Spencer after Sterling Semi-Final Showings

Sterling semi-final showings secured silver at least for two Irish boxers in Poland yesterday.

Both Natalia Fascizewska and Tiffany Spencer improved bronze to silver and won through to their respective finals at the Silesian Box Cup.

🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈#TeamIreland's 57kg Natalia Fascizewska has won through to her Silesian Box Cup final, and has at least a 🥈following a 3-0 win over IBAC's Veronika Rozicova pic.twitter.com/2e48LixOmO — IABA (@IABABOXING) September 7, 2023

Castlebar BC’s Fascizewska beat IBAC’s Veronika Rozicova to progress to the featherweight final where she will represent team Ireland.

Two-time Irish champion Spencer is in Poland representing her club, Jobstown, but is another Irish finalist having beaten Anna Kurus. The Youth 2, who has only been boxing for two years, will go for gold in the 48kg final.

Gabrielle Mongan of Whitechurch will also box for gold after she beat England’s Amy Nolan in the 66kgs semis on Wednesday.

Team Ireland:

50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.