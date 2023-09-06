‘Sh*t bag’ – ‘Clown’ – Aaron McKenna and Liam Williams exchange verbals as potential date emerges

Potential rivals Aaron McKenna and Liam Williams have both accused each other of running from a fight.

The long-standing social media rivals reignited their Twitter feud over the last 24 hours.

After the Monaghan fighter questioned whether the former world title challenger, who turned down the fight for September, ever really wanted the fight, Williams told him to ready himself for an offer.

The Welsh battler says he has agreed terms with Boxxer to fight the Hennessy Sports fighter on October 31. However, the 31-year-old claims the younger of the two boxing brothers is now having second thoughts accusing him of being ‘all bark and no bite’.

For anyone wondering what’s happening. I’m told there is a offer coming over by end of play today.@Aaronmckenna99 tell your people to get a move on and we will get this announced in next couple of days!!@SkySportsBoxing @HennessySports #war https://t.co/U9nrusIyAI — Liam Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Liamwilliamsko) September 5, 2023

So.. this is how it is… everything is good my side and I’m happy with the date, money etc but doesn’t seem like @Aaronmckenna99 wants to get the deal done now. It’s in his hands.



Absolute shit bag this man. All bark no bite 🐀@SkySportsBoxing @HennessySports — Liam Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Liamwilliamsko) September 6, 2023

‘The Silencer’ hit back claiming William is sharing fake news suggesting the former British champion hasn’t agreed terms.

This clown is spouting fake information again. He has no deal in place. Complete time waster 🤡🦆#noshowwilliams https://t.co/ukNvn6RIQz — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) September 6, 2023

While the pair may disagree as to whether the fight is signed or not, all the chatter makes the matchup more attractive to Boxxer and Sky, and thus makes it more likely.

Williams, who was has shared the ring with Chris Eubank Jr and that fought WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, would be a massive step up for the WBC youth world title winner. However, the Welsh fighter is the kind of name that would give McKenna a massive leg up, a victory over the experienced teak tough battler would inject real momentum into the young prospect’s career.