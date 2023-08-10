Showbusiness with Blood – New Boxing Book from Eamon Carr

In Showbusiness with Blood, Eamon Carr beguiles the reader with sixteen essays on the world’s greatest boxers, from Steve Collins to Mike Tyson to Tyson Fury and Katie Taylor.

Boxing has been a staple of athletics since the ancient Olympic Games of 776 BC. Ever since William Hazlitt and Pierce Egan celebrated the art of pugilism in Regency England, literature has conjoined with sporting pleasure to transcend class and race in pursuit of victory drawn from individual prowess. The core principle of prizefighting – striking and defence – demands enormous courage each time the boxer steps forward. Surrounded by enthusiastic fans, the ring can yet be the loneliest place in the world. The Fancy, or boxing fraternity, has commanded the loyalty of spectators and participants alike down the centuries in what remains a unique gladiatorial arena. Ireland embodies this tradition with renewed focus over the past three decades in a golden age of boxing.

As a child, Carr became enamoured of the sport during a period of serious illness. To raise his spirits, Carr’s uncles resorted to the kind of psychology trainers like Eddie Futch used to motivate fighters – ducking, weaving and throwing punches, regaling him with epic stories of real flesh-and-blood superheroes who fought against the odds. Showbusiness with Blood contains these carefully honed tales of aspiration, violence and catastrophe. Amid the chaos and destruction of the boxing ring emerge inspirational studies in courage, resilience and personal redemption: boxing’s enduring and saving grace.





‘In his compelling and beautifully–written book, Eamon Carr does not shy away from the darkness and danger of boxing but, at the same time, he draws us deep into its vivid and mysterious world. It flows with riveting stories of great fighters – an unforgettable addition to the rich history of Irish boxing.’ Donald McRae





Featured boxers include:

Steve Collins Michael Carruth Wayne McCullough Bernard Dunne Darren Sutherland Seamus McDonagh Willie Casey Martin Rogan Tyson Fury Matthew Macklin Jamie Conlan Katie Taylor Andy Lee Carl Frampton Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan Mike Tyson Conor McGregor John Joe Nevin Michael Conlon Francis Barrett





Eamon Carr is from Kells, County Meath. He was the drummer in the legendary Horslips of the 1970s and 80s and is a journalist and art historian. He has been cultural commentator and reporter on news and sport for Independent Newspapers for over two decades. His published work includes The Origami Crow, Journey into Japan World Cup Summer 2002 (Seven Towers, 2008) and Deirdre Unforgiven: A Journal of Sorrows (Doire Press, 2013). His verse plays include DUSK (2016) and CúChulainn Awakes (2020).