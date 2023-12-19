Show time – Conor Wallace promises to show why he is a DAZN headliner

Conor Wallace is ready to close the show in terms of Irish boxing for 2023 by putting on a show in Australia tomorrow.

The Oz-based Newry native shares the ring with Mose Auimatagi as he returns to the Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley were he headlines a Tasman Fighters-promoted DAZN broadcast card.

It’s the second successive DAZN card the southpaw will top and he plans to show exactly why he is a main event fighter.

“It’s a massive platform, and tomorrow night, I show again why I deserve to be here,” the number one light heavyweight in Australia.

“You are going to see the best version of me. I feel like I’m getting better with every fight, more confident, fitter, stronger and faster. It’s been a great camp. I’ve been performing well and I’m ready to put on a show tomorrow night.”

The world-ranked WBC, IBF and WBA regional title holder goes into the fight on the back of two impressive knockout wins after securing revenge over Leti Leti he stopped Matt Sheehan within a round to win the IBF Pan Pacific light-heavy title in July.

“I was only getting the left hand-oiled up [against Matt Sheehan] so it will be stronger tomorrow night,” he warns before predicting a big 2024.

“It’s going to be a tough fight but I know I can beat him and I’m looking forward to a big year next year, the sky is the limit.”

