Show Must Go On – Whyte’s Injury Doesn’t Derail Carty DAZN Debut

Thomas Carty [1-0] will still make his DAZN debut next week.

Carty was confirmed on the Matchroom October 30 card earlier this week but there were concerns his second pro fight may postponed yesterday.

News Dillian Whyte, who the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was sparring in Portugal, was off the card due to a shoulder injury raised fears the whole event would fall.

Irish fans also had concerns about whether or not Carty would appear if a Matchroom ran with a smaller card on the same date.

However, Matchroom and DAZN have confirmed the Dubliner, who signed managerial terms with contender Whyte, will fight and will get to show his wears on the sizable platform.

Irish-boxing.com also understands Carty is hopeful of appearing on the undercard of Jason Quigley’s middleweight world title fight in America on November 19.

The bout will be Carty’s second since turning over. The 26-year-old defeated Richard Pkhakadze in Belgium in a May debut.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed and Carty will compete over four rounds.

Confirming the southpaw has teamed up with Whyte and his management company, trainer Pascal Collins told Irish-boxing.com: “While he was out in camp he said ‘these guys like me and they’re interested in doing something. I spoke with the management team, Whyte’s management team and they said they’d like to manage Thomas. I was like ‘ye sure’. I’m not gonna’ hold Thomas back l encouraged it.”

“My goal in life is to train world champions, to get fighters to be the best they can be. So I’m not gonna be throwing a spanner in the works or do anything that would prevent them from getting all these opportunities.”