Show a little Respect – Darragh Foley fired up by Eddie Hearn beef 

Daragh Foley [21(9)-4(0)-1] says Eddie Hearn will have no choice but to put respect on his name once he beats Robbie Davies Jr [23(15)-3(1)] on Saturday night.

There was some tension between the Dubliner and the Matchroom boss at the final press conference ahead of this Saturday night’s DAZN broadcast Liverpool hosted card.

‘Super’ re-raised his upset at the fact there will be no belt on the line when he fights the local lad at the M&S Bank Arena, only to be told title shots have to be earned by Hearn.

Foley took exception to the comments and the fact the Essex fight maker got his name wrong in a previous interview and is using the beef to fuel the war machine he plans to bring to the ring on Saturday.

“There was a little bit of shape throwing from Eddie, but that’s fine, Robbie is his guy,” Foley said to Boxing Social post the press conference.

“Come Saturday it will be a role reversal, but for now no problem back your guy. I think there was a little bit of disrespect shown but again no problem, add him to the list.” he added before revealing he is enjoying being fired up by the feeling everything is against him.

“We just heard I don’t deserve to fight for a belt, no problem, no problem whatsoever.

A rivalry fuelled in bad blood.



Darragh Foley and Hunter Ioane wasted no time getting familiar, engaging in a memorable scrap over five chaotic rounds. #ThrowbackThursday | 🎥 Fox Sports Australia pic.twitter.com/g1C0mCEGtO — Aus-Boxing.com (@ausboxing) January 26, 2023

“Would that not fire you up? I feel like everything is against me, no belt, his hometown, good throw it at me. Give me one glove, do you want to tie my legs together that just gets me going more.”

Foley, as expected, has certainly brought it throughout fight week – and the ever-entertaining Blanch native with plenty of entertaining fight previous promises to bring it in the ring tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a fight. Let’s go I’m ready. I am coming to fight.

Liverpool, UK: Robbie Davies Jr and Darragh Final Press Conference ahead of their Super-Lightweight contest on Satutday night. 9 March 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing

“You get what you see with Robbie, a tough man that brings it, he likes to bury his head on your chest and go to work. That’s fine by me. I never shy away from a firefight. At least I won’t have to go looking for him”

Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing