Shooting for Silver – Broadhurst and O’Rourke in Worlds semi-final action today

Both Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke scrap for silver today.

The pair put their names alongside those of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington on the list of Irish Women World Championship medal winners with quarter-final wins on Monday.

Those victories over Jelena Janicijevic and Ani Hovsepyan respectively secured the Louth and Roscommon fighters bronze at the very least.

Today they will look to improve from bronze medal winners to silver medalists at the very least as they compete in separate semi finals.

Broadhurst takes on Parveen of India in the 63kg class while O’Rourke trades leather with Turkey’s Sema Aliskan for a place in the 70kg final.

St.Bronagh’s ABC’s Broadhurst competes in bout 7 of Ring A’s afternoon session, while O’Rourke is in the ring 2 bouts later in the same ring.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia says he is “delighted with the performance of each and every Team Ireland boxer so far throughout the Women’s World Championships. Spirits among coaches and boxers are high. Preparation for the championships was good, with great sparring in the training camp in Assisi in Italy – every boxer at the camp came away with improved skills. The team selected for this World Championships had a dual purpose – gaining experience and competing for podium paces. The boxers who were in Istanbul for experience all won bouts, and have now contested at world level. They are changed and improved boxers now. The future of Irish boxing is bright.”

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke