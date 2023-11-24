Shocking – Morrissey claims Matchroom favouritism won’t help Brennan

Jamie Morrissey says Matchroom’s attempts to help Emmet Brennan secure victory on Saturday night will count for nothing when the pair step through the ropes at the 3Arena.

With neither signed to the promotional company, Matchroom haven’t got a horse in the BUI Celtic title race and as such are neutral.

However, Morrissey believes the Dubliner’s manager Darren Barker provides a link to the promotional powerhouse Brennan has benefited from during fight week.

The Limerick side of the eagerly anticipated CameronTaylor2 undercard fight says the perceived favouritism makes no difference, as he predicts a performance that will shock all in attendance, although he does hint not being invited to the public workout did provide a little extra motivation.

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrisey Weigh In ahead of their WBC interim Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Jamie Morrisey

“His manager is Darren Barker, they’ll do what they can to give him every advantage, but I don’t care,” Morrissey told Irish-boxing.com.

“I think it was a bad look not bringing the defending champion up but I’m here now,” he continues commenting on not being asked to attend the Liffey Valley workout.

It’s a theme the former Mhuay Thai fighter says runs through his combat career.

“People have been doubting me the whole way and that’s just the honest truth. There’s been a lot of doubters but by the grace of God all that matters is my self-belief. I believe in myself more than ever now.

Armed with increased self-belief and coming off a good camp, Morrissey says he will show his true capabilities for the first time on the huge fight night.

“I see Jamie Morrissey winning. Like I said before there is a number of ways I can win. There is nothing you can see online that will allow you to plan for the best Jamie Morrissey. I plan to be at my best on Saturday and you haven’t seen my best yet. I’m going to shock a lot of people this weekend.”